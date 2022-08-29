A North Carolina toddler’s manners, which have captured the hearts of many thanks to social media, recently landed him a gig at Target.
On April 29, the retail corporation announced that Baby Azai, who has a solid fanbase on TikTok with nearly a million followers, became an honorary employee. The title given to him for his one-day gig was “Director of Happiness.” A nearby Target location invited the 1-year-old to join their staff to spread his positive energy. The company spotlighted these heartwarming interactions in a recap video filmed the day he worked on their social.
“Our favorite internet nephew becomes an honorary team member for the day. 🥰 Baby Azai took his ‘shift’ very seriously, from greeting guests to inventory checks (playing with toys).🎯 We also surprised Azai with a gift card for a shopping spree with mom. 💖 @Mia Ariannaa,” Target captioned the adorable post.
Our favorite internet nephew becomes an honorary team member for the day. 🥰 Baby Azai took his “shift” very seriously, from greeting guests to inventory checks (playing with toys).🎯 We also surprised Azai with a gift card for a shopping spree with mom. 💖 @Mia Ariannaa
His mother Mia Thompson, who started a 12-part series called “POV: When your 1 year old son says HI to everyone” to share sweet moments between him and customers during their Target runs.
“Azai, Azai…don’t start saying ‘hey’ to everybody please, okay,” Thompson told her son at the beginning of the first video of the series.
Soon after, Baby Azai came to a halt because he saw someone. His mom asked him to continue walking with her, but he didn’t.
“Hi!” the child said as he turned to a random person browsing the store before repeating it a few times and walking toward them.
The clip went viral, garnering over 11 million views. In addition, people love his fashionable outfits as he's as it's something that can't be missed when watching his short clips. For Easter, he sported a blue and white shortsuit with a nice boater hat. In another store visit, he wore a red Chicago Bulls jumpsuit, a white shirt, and black, red, and white Jordans.
All in all, the rising internet sensation was adored by Target consumers who supported his role as the “Director of Happiness.” Other nationally well-known retailers and public figures like Ulta Beauty, Morphe, Hard Rock and Jake from State Farm cheered on Azai in response to Target’s recap video.
“Sweet baby boy, Azai is a certified Target 🎯 greeter now,” someone commented on Target’s post.
“Target stays hiring top tier talent 🥰🥰,” another person wrote in agreeance.
“A king in his rightful castle 👑 saying “Hiiii” to Azai 🙌 ” Popeyes wrote in agreeance.
After their special experience at Target, Thompson posted her recap video sharing her excitement on her own TikTok page with the caption, “This was such a beautiful moment 🥹 couldn’t thank @targetenough 💗.”
