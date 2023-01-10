Taye Diggs is all about doing things he’s passionate about now. He has been working consistently since his debut in the early 90s. But instead of auditioning for the hottest leading man roles, nowadays, Diggs is interested in anything that feeds his soul. He’s doing voiceover work, has various reality projects coming down the pipeline, continues his love of theater, and back in April, he even partnered with Earth Month, celebrated every April, to raise environmental awareness and consider new, sustainable solutions. While committing to a recycling program may seem daunting, the easiest place to start might not be the trash bin but the laundry room. Diggs spoke with Blavity about his involvement in the Earth Month Movement.

On why being part of the campaign was important to The Best Man star, Diggs admits he’s new to this whole world of being environmentally conscious. “I’ve got to say, I’m a little embarrassed because I haven’t been part of this, environmentally aware shindig until just recently,” he told us. “Through this partnership, they kind of told me how easy it is to make a difference in small ways that I agreed to kind of jump on. It started with these little laundry strips that they have where instead of using these big plastic containers that we’re used to, you can use these strips. You can rip them in half, throw them in your laundry, and you have a wash. So that opened my eyes to let me know that you can make a difference in small ways. And they continue to tell me other ways in which I could help contribute to the betterment of the environment.”

As for how others who are also new to being environmentally aware, Diggs says start small. “A lot of people are overwhelmed by this world. But if they’re interested, they can start off small and make a difference as I have. And something as simple as just reusing the items that you have around your house,” he suggests. “So instead of constantly buying plastic water bottles, you can buy one of your own water bottles that you can reuse, you can resume towels to clean as opposed to paper towels. Little things like that goes a long way. Once I realized that, I was locked in.”

Watch the full interview above where Diggs speaks on his role in the new Disney Junior animated series, Ariel, continuing with The Best Man legacy, his personality on social media and more.

