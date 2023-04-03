“No interest at all, and it’s killing his mother. I don’t really care, but he has such a beautiful voice. He is a good-looking kid, he’s hilarious, so he would be great [in the industry], but he has no interest whatsoever,” Diggs told OK!

Instead, 14-year-old Walker Nathaniel Diggs harbors a passion for basketball.

“He’s such an athlete, but it’s interesting that he’s chosen that path,” Diggs added. “Basketball is his main sport, but he can play everything. He’s obsessed with basketball.”

“It’s really fun watching someone you’ve created really focus on something. It’s a trip!” he said.