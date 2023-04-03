Over 19% of girls aged 15 to 19 years old have used IUDs or implants between 2015 and 2019. That’s three times more than in 2011 to 2015. These long-term methods of contraception offer years of protection and are more effective than other options like condoms and the pill, although they require frequent access to a health care provider.

“Public health focuses on these because they’re easy to use,” Joyce Amba, a social scientist at the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics and co-author of the report, told TIME. “They don’t require a daily regimen like a pill, and they’re very effective.”