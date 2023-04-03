“The 50th anniversary of hip-hop means legacy,” he said. “I always say that everything that comes before me is the result of where I am today. It’s the youngest art form we have right now. It’s a Black art form. I just wanna make sure I uphold it to the utmost standard. When people research it, I want them to see that I am a great representation of that, and it makes you go look at other artists. I’m a fan first, but I’m also a student. I hope when people find me, it makes them go look at the past and gets them excited for what’s to come because I don’t think hip-hop is going anywhere.”