“Black Music Action Coalition and our partners are committed to empowering the next generation of Black musical artists and professionals in Tennessee and beyond,” BMAC Co-Founder/CEO/President Willie “Prophet” Stiggers said in a news release statement. “Music Row and the Nashville industry have a prime opportunity to welcome them into the industry, especially with all of the tools we are giving them for success.”

The forthcoming third annual Maymester Music Business Accelerator Program is anticipated to exceed the accomplishments of previous years’ events. Additionally, the initiative reflects BMAC’s ongoing dedication to fostering the growth of the next generation of creators while amplifying their impact within Nashville’s music scene.

BMAC was founded to unite the music industry for racial equity and justice, leverage collective influence to enact systemic change and uplift communities. The coalition supports Black artists, songwriters, producers, and industry professionals by promoting access, equity and opportunities.