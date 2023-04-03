The Black Music Action Coalition has teamed with the Commercial Music Initiative at Tennessee State University, Music Makes Us and the Recording Industry Association of America for the third consecutive year to launch the Maymester Music Business Accelerator Program. This initiative aims to equip students with the essential resources and skills to succeed in the music industry.
According to a news release, this year’s program, led by Grammy-winning Professor Larry Jenkins Jr., will feature notable guest artists and speakers such as Kaliii, Tariq Cherif, Sierra Lever, Mark Cheatham, Karen Civil, Lauren D. Williams, Swaggy Sie, J1 and additional speakers yet to be announced.
The accelerator program, spanning three weeks, will run from May 6-23. During this time, TSU students will delve into a curriculum curated by BMAC. The program covers essential topics in the music industry and will include instruction on songwriting, copyright law, publishing, marketing, music distribution, touring and publicity.
“Black Music Action Coalition and our partners are committed to empowering the next generation of Black musical artists and professionals in Tennessee and beyond,” BMAC Co-Founder/CEO/President Willie “Prophet” Stiggers said in a news release statement. “Music Row and the Nashville industry have a prime opportunity to welcome them into the industry, especially with all of the tools we are giving them for success.”
The forthcoming third annual Maymester Music Business Accelerator Program is anticipated to exceed the accomplishments of previous years’ events. Additionally, the initiative reflects BMAC’s ongoing dedication to fostering the growth of the next generation of creators while amplifying their impact within Nashville’s music scene.
BMAC was founded to unite the music industry for racial equity and justice, leverage collective influence to enact systemic change and uplift communities. The coalition supports Black artists, songwriters, producers, and industry professionals by promoting access, equity and opportunities.