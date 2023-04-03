The student spent a month at an alternative school after refusing to cut his locs, which Barbers Hill High School said was a dress code violation. He returned to class on Tuesday and was suspended again for wearing his natural hair.

The school stated that his hair is “out of compliance with the BH dress code when let down” and that George would be allowed back to class if he corrects his “dress code violation,” according to NPR. He will be suspended for 13 days.