“I’m really happy that I can be a part of that change,” Crawley said, according to the student newspaper. “I’m really happy to be the first, and I don’t want to be the last.”

Crawley started contributing to The Daily Tar Heel as a City & State desk staff writer during the 2022-23 school year. She then served as assistant opinion editor and as opinion editor.

She will take up her new position in August and will be interviewing and selecting editors for the next school year this month.