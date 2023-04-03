Asher HaVon has etched his name in history, emerging as the first openly LGBTQ winner of NBC’s renowned music series The Voice.
According to TV Insider, HaVon claimed the title during the Season 25 finale on Tuesday night. Throughout the season, he was on Reba McEntire’s team and defeated her other contestant, Josh Sanders, and other contestants on the opposing teams to win the competition.
HaVon spoke with the outlet about the significance of being the show’s first openly LGBTQ+ winner.
“I feel proud. I feel so proud. I’m so excited. I feel so honored and blessed to be a part of such a beautiful community,” HaVon told the outlet.
With a Christian background, having his church’s support this season was significant for HaVon. He said everyone has supported him every step of the way by resharing and posting on social media. HaVon expressed his gratitude, saying, “They have really been there. And so I gotta say thank you to them.”
When asked about his experience with McEntire, HaVon shared how the legendary country singer taught him so much, and he knew he wanted to work with her this season.
“Before I left home to come to my blind audition, I knew in my heart and soul that I was gonna choose Reba,” HaVon expressed. “She could have turned around and not said anything, just stared at me the whole time; I was going to choose her. So when she did turn for me, I was like, “Thank You, Jesus.” And so I just knew.”
While reveling in his groundbreaking achievement, HaVon offered valuable advice for aspiring individuals aiming to follow in his footsteps.
“Be authentic to yourself. Trust your gift. Trust your gut. Reba talked about your gut, my gut a lot. She was like, ‘What do you feel in your gut?’ I was like, ‘Well, I feel like I should hit that high note.’ And she was like, ‘Then trust that.’ So trust your decisions that you make when it comes to music, and you will make it. Believe. Anything is possible,” HaVon said.