According to TV Insider, HaVon claimed the title during the Season 25 finale on Tuesday night. Throughout the season, he was on Reba McEntire’s team and defeated her other contestant, Josh Sanders, and other contestants on the opposing teams to win the competition.

HaVon spoke with the outlet about the significance of being the show’s first openly LGBTQ+ winner.

“I feel proud. I feel so proud. I’m so excited. I feel so honored and blessed to be a part of such a beautiful community,” HaVon told the outlet.