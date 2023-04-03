“I’m extremely proud of her. I really look up to her,” Tanisha told Good Morning America. “When I started school and [my mom] was going to school at the same time, that was really a proud moment for me.”

Barbara, a mother of five and a grandmother of 12 worked as a doula. Those around her inspired her to go back to school.

“I didn’t finish high school, so I had to go back to school to get my GED [diploma]. And I loved it,” she said.