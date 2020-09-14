The app has secured legal victories in the last few years. When then-President Donald Trump attempted to use an executive order to force TikTok to be sold or shut down in 2020, a federal court blocked the move, saying that it would violate the First Amendment and that the government had not explored other options. Similarly, when Montana attempted to ban TikTok in 2023, a federal court also blocked that ban. The Supreme Court has not yet weighed in, and it’s unclear whether the conservative-majority court will view the free speech or national security concerns as more pressing.

It will likely be months before we know what will come of TikTok’s lawsuit. However, the fact that the company has filed its case demonstrates that it is willing to fight the new ban placed upon it. For now, the millions of Americans who use TikTok can continue to do so even as the site’s future remains uncertain.