According to Just Jared, Miri, who works at a local Chik-fil-A, became a TikTok sensation after posting her free employee meals to the video-sharing app daily. Her content inspired others to try new things, but the popular fast-food chain recently put an end to it.

Miri, 22, shared a video last week to her TikTok account, explaining why she would no longer post videos of her Chick-fil-A meals.

“Right after my last video, the cherry berry video hit 2 million views,” Miri said in the clip. “I was reached out to by Chick-fil-A upper management and PR to let me know that my videos actually breaks a rule in our employee handbook.”