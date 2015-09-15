‘Tis the season to be gaming! As the holidays approach, it’s time to delve into the world pixels and creative storytelling. If you are looking for some more games in your downtime or need some ideas for the gamer in your life, this is the definitive list.
1. 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom'
2. 'Super Mario Bros. Wonder'
Honestly, is it the holidays without Mario?
New challenges are full and aplenty in Super Mario Bros. Wonder and fully feels like a new era for the Mario games in every way. Embark on a new Mushroom Kingdom quest with the perfect dose of new features and nostalgia at the same time with this one.
3. 'Pikmin 4'
Maybe the most underrated game and character on this list, here’s a pitch for more people to check out and get into Pikmin via Pikmin 4. The latest game continues the journey of Captain Olimar and his colorful companions, the Pikmin. The game is chock full of new Pikmin types and doubles down on the colorful art style that it is known for. It is probably the only game on the list that will give your brain a pretty decent workout as well.
4. 'Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet'
There’s so much in the Pokémon-verse. You’ve probably heard about the new Netflix series Pokémon Concierge, which is one the way, and what better way to celebrate than to play the new, critically acclaimed Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. The new game duo introduces a new region to explore, new Pokémon to catch and a new storyline that is sure to win over years-long fans and folks who may be picking up their first Pokémon game alike. Work to become Pokémon Champion by exploring the new world, battling other trainers and dig into the underbelly of the Paldea region. Prepare to be playing for hours-long sessions at a time.