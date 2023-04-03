Tracy Chapman earned her first Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards nomination on Tuesday for her timeless 1988 hit “Fast Car.” The song’s enduring popularity persists, highlighted by country music star Luke Combs’ recent rendition, driving it to new heights even after 35 years.
Chapman shares the song of the year nomination with Combs for “Fast Car” as the sole writer of the track. However, Combs’ rendition of the song has surged in popularity as a country hit.
Combs leads the Academy Country Music Awards with eight nominations, including entertainer of the year, male artist of the year and album of the year. He released his rendition of “Fast Car” in July 2023, and the song instantly became a top-charting hit on Billboard’s Country Music charts.
“I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there,” Chapman told Billboard. “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.'”
Combs’ version of the song has garnered $500,000 in global publishing royalties, with most of the funds going to Chapman, who owns both writer’s and publisher’s rights for “Fast Car.” Additionally, Combs also helped the original song gain a 44% surge on streaming platforms, per Billboard.
Chapman became the first Black woman songwriter whose song reached No. 1 on Country Airplay since the chart debuted in 1990. The song was part of her eponymous debut album, released on Elektra in 1988. She also reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, establishing herself as a powerful voice in the music industry.
In 1989, Chapman achieved significant success at the Grammys, securing three wins. She received accolades for best contemporary folk album for her debut album, best female pop vocal performance for “Fast Car” and was honored as best new artist. Additionally, “Fast Car” earned nominations for record and song of the year, while Chapman’s album received a nomination for album of the year, as reported by Billboard.
Chapman also performed “Fast Car” alongside Combs at the 2024 Grammy Awards in February.
Other notable ACM nominees include Kane Brown for Entertainer of the Year and War & Treaty for Duo of the Year.