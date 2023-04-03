Chapman shares the song of the year nomination with Combs for “Fast Car” as the sole writer of the track. However, Combs’ rendition of the song has surged in popularity as a country hit.

Combs leads the Academy Country Music Awards with eight nominations, including entertainer of the year, male artist of the year and album of the year. He released his rendition of “Fast Car” in July 2023, and the song instantly became a top-charting hit on Billboard’s Country Music charts.

“I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there,” Chapman told Billboard. “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.'”