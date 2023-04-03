Travis Scott’s brand, Cactus Jack, unveiled the inaugural release of its line of collegiate merchandise. LSU was the first of 28 universities to feature the gear in a Thursday event held at the on-campus Barnes & Noble Bookstore.

“Jack Goes Back to College” is a limited-edition line featuring hats and a range of clothing retailing between $68 to $160. It “brings together collegiate pride and streetwear style, offering a unique selection of headwear and apparel for students across the nation,” according to a press release.

 

Scott surprised LSU students by attending the event. He greeted students and signed autographs. Members of the women’s basketball team such as Angel Reese, assisted bookstore staff by helping students with their purchases.

Over 1,500 LSU students attended the launch, according to the university. The event featured a DJ, as well as refreshments provided by LSU dining, while students waited in line.

The “Jack Goes Back to College” collection will feature products from 28 universities, which will each have their own individual branding. Scott is expected to make an appearance at two other college campuses. Featured universities include the University of Michigan, the University of Georgia, the University of Southern California and the University of Texas.

The collection was designed out of a collaboration between Cactus Jack, Fanatics, sports retailer Lids and Mitchell & Ness. Items will be available to shop at campus bookstores operated by Barnes & Noble at participating universities, as well as on shop.travisscott.com and Fanatics.com.

The full list of participating universities is as follows:

Boston University

Southern University                            

Clemson University                                                                                                  

Texas A&M University

Florida State University                                                                                             

Tulane University

Grambling State University                                                                                      

University of Alabama

Louisiana State University                                                                                         

University of California, Berkeley

Michigan State University                                                                                          

University of California, Los Angeles

Mississippi State University                                                                                        

University of Central Florida 

North Carolina A&T State University                                                                         

University of Florida

Northeastern University                                                                                               

University of Georgia

Penn State University                                                                                                   

University of Houston

University of Kentucky                                                                                                  

University of Oregon

University of Miami                                                                                                      

University of Southern California

University of Michigan                                                                                                  

University of Texas

University of Oklahoma                                                                                                

University of Wisconsin

