Travis Scott’s brand, Cactus Jack, unveiled the inaugural release of its line of collegiate merchandise. LSU was the first of 28 universities to feature the gear in a Thursday event held at the on-campus Barnes & Noble Bookstore.
“Jack Goes Back to College” is a limited-edition line featuring hats and a range of clothing retailing between $68 to $160. It “brings together collegiate pride and streetwear style, offering a unique selection of headwear and apparel for students across the nation,” according to a press release.
Scott surprised LSU students by attending the event. He greeted students and signed autographs. Members of the women’s basketball team such as Angel Reese, assisted bookstore staff by helping students with their purchases.
Over 1,500 LSU students attended the launch, according to the university. The event featured a DJ, as well as refreshments provided by LSU dining, while students waited in line.
Pulled up to the @LSU bookstore last night at midnight to celebrate the launch of our Cactus Jack @Fanatics collection. @trvisXX @Reese10Angel and @LSUwbkb were incredible working the registers and getting the fans through the store😂😂
Full collection available today at 1pm/ET… pic.twitter.com/Cat5ZVblEu
— Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) April 4, 2024
The “Jack Goes Back to College” collection will feature products from 28 universities, which will each have their own individual branding. Scott is expected to make an appearance at two other college campuses. Featured universities include the University of Michigan, the University of Georgia, the University of Southern California and the University of Texas.
The collection was designed out of a collaboration between Cactus Jack, Fanatics, sports retailer Lids and Mitchell & Ness. Items will be available to shop at campus bookstores operated by Barnes & Noble at participating universities, as well as on shop.travisscott.com and Fanatics.com.
The full list of participating universities is as follows:
Boston University
Southern University
Clemson University
Texas A&M University
Florida State University
Tulane University
Grambling State University
University of Alabama
Louisiana State University
University of California, Berkeley
Michigan State University
University of California, Los Angeles
Mississippi State University
University of Central Florida
North Carolina A&T State University
University of Florida
Northeastern University
University of Georgia
Penn State University
University of Houston
University of Kentucky
University of Oregon
University of Miami
University of Southern California
University of Michigan
University of Texas
University of Oklahoma
University of Wisconsin