“I am incredibly excited to embark on building this program, supported by God, my family, TSU students, alumni, and all those eagerly awaiting this moment,” Abercrombie said in a press release. “I firmly believe that one day, TSU will be recognized not only as a powerhouse on the ice but also as a program whose student-athletes leave a profound legacy on the world, enriched by the lessons learned at TSU.”

Abercrombie is also the first member of the National Hockey League Coaches’ Association’s BIPOC Coaches Program, which supports coaches of color. Prior to joining TSU, he was a coach for the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs. Abercrombie previously attended Hampton University and went on to join the West Auckland Admirals of the New Zealand Ice Hockey League, as well as the Steele City Warriors and the Brewster Bulldogs of the Federal Hockey League.