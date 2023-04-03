BOTWC reported that Dr. Lindsay Rennick Salone and Dr. Lauren Rennick Lockhart are not only identical sisters — one is a dentist, and the other is an orthodontist. The two have a large social media following and are known online as the “Twintists,” providing their followers with helpful tips for oral health.

Earlier in May, the twin sisters shared a video to their joint TikTok account @thetwintists, giving their viewers an inside peek at their personal and professional lives, including of their respective journeys in dentistry.

At the beginning of the clip, the Twintists reveal that they come from a family of health care providers: their father is a physician, their mother is a nurse, and their sister is a dental hygienist. They are also married to health care providers. Rennick Lockhart is married to an orthodontist, and Rennick Salone to a physical therapist.