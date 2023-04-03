Twin dentists have launched several new practices in their hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. Their expansion aims to enhance dental care accessibility for the local community.
BOTWC reported that Dr. Lindsay Rennick Salone and Dr. Lauren Rennick Lockhart are not only identical sisters — one is a dentist, and the other is an orthodontist. The two have a large social media following and are known online as the “Twintists,” providing their followers with helpful tips for oral health.
Earlier in May, the twin sisters shared a video to their joint TikTok account @thetwintists, giving their viewers an inside peek at their personal and professional lives, including of their respective journeys in dentistry.
At the beginning of the clip, the Twintists reveal that they come from a family of health care providers: their father is a physician, their mother is a nurse, and their sister is a dental hygienist. They are also married to health care providers. Rennick Lockhart is married to an orthodontist, and Rennick Salone to a physical therapist.
@thetwintists
We love what we do! Here’s our story in 30 seconds. . . . . . #ourstory #30seconds #herstory #dentists #orthodontist #dualimage #twindentists #doctors #dentalschool
After finishing their general practice and residency programs, the twins moved back to Charlotte, where they opened three dental and orthodontic practices called “Dual Image Dentistry and Orthodontics.” Both doctors work alongside Lockhart’s husband, Dr. Bryan Allen Lockhart, an orthodontist.
A visit to the dentist can be nerve-wracking for both adult and child patients alike. However, the twins shared with WCNC Charlotte how they create a welcoming atmosphere in their office and aim to put patients at ease, address any concerns, and ensure a comfortable experience.
“Our patients say they feel right at home, we make people feel as though we’ve known them forever,” Rennick Salone said in an appearance on WCNC Charlotte. “We make it an anxiety-free environment, just the way we talk to them and reassure our patients that they’re in good hands.”
Rennick Lockhart added, “We always say, ‘Let our family treat your family, and we will treat you as family.’”