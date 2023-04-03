After a hot year with the release of her global hit single, “Water,” Tyla is addressing those wild illuminati rumors.
During her recent cover shoot and interview with Cosmopolitan magazine by Elaine Welteroth, Tyla mentioned, “People see the music industry as evil and think you only can make it if you don’t believe in God.”
Welteroth asked the South African singer if she was in the Illuminati, mentioning the TikTok search “Tyla is Illuminati” has millions of views.
“People already think I’m in the Illuminati? Oh, now. I know some people think that’s the only way, but it really isn’t. God is the center of everything that we are doing, and clearly, it’s working,” Tyla responded.
Earlier this year, Tyla made history by winning the first Grammy Award for best African music performance.
“I never thought I’d say I won a Grammy at 22 years old,” she said during her acceptance speech.
She was also supposed to embark on a North American tour earlier this year but was forced to cancel it due to a critical injury.
“Yeah, unfortunately, I had to postpone the tour,” Tyla said. “Obviously, I wanted to do all the shows, but it didn’t really make sense considering the injury and the recommendations from the doctor. I’ll be back on it very soon, and I will be giving my Tygers the best show ever. I just need to slow down a bit more and just be easy on myself. I’m still recovering. At least I have medicine that helps ease the pain. It sucks, but I know God’s going to bring me out of it.”
Given her status as a flourishing international artist, she’s gotten comparisons to Rihanna.
“It’s flattering because Rihanna is Rihanna. It’s a compliment,” Tyla told Welteroth. “But at the same time, I’m my own artist. I’m Tyla. And I know as people get to know me and my music, they will see me as just Tyla. So I’m fine with it now. People want to tie me to something familiar to them, cool. But at the end of the day, we’re doing something no one’s done before, and it can’t really be compared to anyone.”