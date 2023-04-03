Universal Music Group is bringing its entire music catalog back to TikTok. The news comes as the company finds a licensing agreement with the app after it pulled its songs from it in February.
“This new chapter in our relationship with TikTok focuses on the value of music, the primacy of human artistry and the welfare of the creative community,” Lucian Grainge, the Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group said in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with the team at TikTok to further the interests of our artists and songwriters and drive innovation in fan engagement while advancing social music monetization.”
The new agreement will deliver improved remuneration to UMG’s songwriters and artists. It will also remove unauthorized AI-generated music from the platform and protect artist and writer credits.
“Music is an integral part of the TikTok ecosystem and we are pleased to have found a path forward with Universal Music Group,” TikTok CEO Shou Chew said. “We are committed to working together to drive value, discovery and promotion for all of UMG’s amazing artists and songwriters, and deepen their ability to grow, connect and engage with the TikTok community.”