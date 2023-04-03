Captain Theresa Claiborne has etched her name as United Airlines’ pioneering first Black female pilot in company history. After a distinguished career spanning 34 years, she bids farewell, concluding her journey with a special retirement send-off.
According to WABC, Claiborne piloted her last flight on Thursday, navigating from Lisbon, Portugal, to New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport, marking the conclusion of her career in the skies.
Claiborne broke significant barriers throughout her aviation career, notably as the first Black woman pilot hired by the company 34 years ago. Before her commercial pilot career, she served in the military and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1981.
The following year, Clairborne reached a new milestone: She became the first Black woman pilot in the U.S. Air Force.
Moreover, Claiborne’s mentorship was not just a role she played but a profound influence on the lives and careers of other women of color aspiring to follow in her footsteps. Her guidance shaped their careers and aspirations in aviation, a testament to her impact and influence.
“Oh, I guess maybe I did make an impact, and that’s important because when you put your heart and soul into something, and it turns out that people appreciated it and people listened and got something out of it, it makes it all the better,” Claiborne told WABC.
Despite advances in various industries, the aviation sector remains disproportionately represented. Statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reveal that 93.7% of professional pilots are white, and 92.5% are male.
After working for United Airlines for nearly four decades, Claiborne is grateful to have worked for an airline that employs the most Black women.
“It’s a good company,” she told CNN. “We have the most women pilots of any major United States carrier, and I believe we still have the most Black women.”
Although she is hanging up her wings, Clairborne is confident other women will step in and continue breaking barriers in the industry.
“There are a group of women coming up behind me who are members of our organization that are carrying on that legacy,” she added.