The following year, Clairborne reached a new milestone: She became the first Black woman pilot in the U.S. Air Force.

Moreover, Claiborne’s mentorship was not just a role she played but a profound influence on the lives and careers of other women of color aspiring to follow in her footsteps. Her guidance shaped their careers and aspirations in aviation, a testament to her impact and influence.

“Oh, I guess maybe I did make an impact, and that’s important because when you put your heart and soul into something, and it turns out that people appreciated it and people listened and got something out of it, it makes it all the better,” Claiborne told WABC.