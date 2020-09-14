Alsobrooks and Blunt Rochester have succeeded partly by winning support from the larger Democratic establishment, gaining critical endorsements from prominent Democrats in their respective states and national party figures. After being defeated by Alsobrooks, Trone gave her his endorsement, which the party hopes will lead to him contributing financially to her election as he did to his own. Blunt Rochester, meanwhile, is a co-chair of the Biden-Harris reelection campaign, giving her strong support from the administration. This support comes in contrast to major Black women candidates in past elections who have often been ignored by the Democratic Party, which helps explain why there have only been two elected Black female senators — Carol Moseley Braun and Kamala Harris — and no Black women governors.

While the November election is months away and neither victory is guaranteed, both candidates go into their respective races favored to win. And the solid Democratic Party support for Alsobrooks and Blunt Rochester could allow them to make history and open the doors for more Black women in politics.