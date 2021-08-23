At the 51st Carifta Games, a 16-year-old Jamaican sprinting sensation broke Usain Bolt’s long-standing record.

According to KTV, Bolt’s record was surpassed by Nickecoy Bramwell, a Calabar High, Kingston student. Winning gold in the under-17 boys 400m event, he stormed Kirani James Athletics Stadium in Grenada. He went into the race confidently after overcoming injury issues in recent months, including one involving his hamstring.

Bramwell’s astounding performance was that he successfully defended his title in 47.26 seconds, breaking Usain Bolt’s championship record of 47.33 seconds, which was set in 2002.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to break the record. Since last summer, I have been eyeing the record, so it’s a great feeling I could come out here and get it,” the Jamaican prodigy said. “I just took my mind off it and focused on the record.”

According to Sport Bible, at the 2009 World Athletics Championships, Bolt set a world record in the 100-metre final with 9.58 seconds. He set that record one year earlier in Beijing 2008 when he won an Olympic gold medal.