Vanessa highlighted her daughter’s directorial debut as she is currently enrolled as a film major at the University of Southern California. The 20-year-old said she wants to pursue a career in the film industry and was inspired by her father, the late Kobe Bryant.

“My dad and I would always watch as many movies as we can, and we’d go on movie marathons,” she said in a 2021 interview. “And then we’d always analyze as many movies as we can, and we’d talk about it for months. It just really inspired me, and I was like, ‘I want to do this forever.”

Natalia has also been pursuing a career in modeling and entertainment. She signed to IMG Models in 2021 and made her runway debut at Milan Fashion Week in September. She also interned on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour this summer.