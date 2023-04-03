Vanessa Bryant took to social media to congratulate her daughter Natalia on her many accomplishments in her studies and career. She posted a carousel of photographs on Instagram, where we see the 20-year-old hugging her mother and her younger sister Bianka, flowers in hand.
“I’m so proud of you, Natalia Bryant !!! “You’ve balanced school, friends, family, your sorority, your internship, your modeling jobs, runway debut, and film responsibilities and projects!” Bryant captioned the post.
“You still find time to be present and responsible for everything you do and show up for every family event your schedule permits you to attend. I cannot express how proud we are of you. We love you so much. Proud mom, dad, and sisters for sure!”
Vanessa highlighted her daughter’s directorial debut as she is currently enrolled as a film major at the University of Southern California. The 20-year-old said she wants to pursue a career in the film industry and was inspired by her father, the late Kobe Bryant.
“My dad and I would always watch as many movies as we can, and we’d go on movie marathons,” she said in a 2021 interview. “And then we’d always analyze as many movies as we can, and we’d talk about it for months. It just really inspired me, and I was like, ‘I want to do this forever.”
Natalia has also been pursuing a career in modeling and entertainment. She signed to IMG Models in 2021 and made her runway debut at Milan Fashion Week in September. She also interned on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour this summer.