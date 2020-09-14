In the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in 2020, over 60 schools removed Confederate names. Shenandoah County is believed to be the first to reverse this decision and restore Confederate names, per Reuters. The school board meeting that led to the new name change was long and contentious, beginning Thursday evening and ending early Friday morning. A number of county residents, current students, and school board members spoke in favor of restoring the Confederate names. One board member who voted for the proposal claimed that he had received 144 emails in favor of the Confederate names versus 118 against them, NPR reported.

Meanwhile, Kyle Gutshall, the only board member who opposed the Confederate names, said his constituents have “been overwhelmingly in support of retaining the names the way they are,” according to NPR. Other critics of the Confederate names pointed out that the high school was only given the name Stonewall Jackson in 1959 as Virginia politicians fought against integrating schools after the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court ruling.

While a previous proposal to restore the Confederate names failed in 2022, this one has now passed, causing Shenandoah County to take a step backward. Per CNN, the county — which is 75% white, 18% Hispanic and only 3% Black, according to state data — may end up being an outlier in the nation, or it may be setting a precedence for other conservative areas to follow.