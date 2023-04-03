“These opportunities create excitement and energy for young people to pursue STEM careers and are especially important for students from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds,” Lorin Sodell, the Director of External and Industry Engagement at VSU’s College of Engineering and Technology, said in a news release. “At VSU, our commitment to providing access and opportunity to students from ALL backgrounds makes us an excellent choice to host this tournament. Over the three-day event, team members and their families will have a front-row seat to see why Greater Happens Here at VSU.”

FIRST stands for “Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.” It is a nonprofit organization that aims to inspire young people to become leaders in STEM — science, technology, engineering and math.