Virginia State University, a historically Black college, has been scrapped from the list of venues that will host the 2024 presidential debates. The decision comes after the presumptive nominees, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, revised their original schedule. Initially, the debate was scheduled to happen on Oct. 1 at VSU, which would have made the institution the first HBCU to host a presidential debate, NewsOne reported. However, the candidates have decided to cancel the October event and proceed with only two debates.
VSU celebrated the exciting news in November when the school was selected as one of the sites for the debates.
“We are honored and grateful to have been chosen as a host for a 2024 Presidential Debate,” VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah said in a statement at the time. “This is a historic moment for our university and for HBCUs nationwide. Our university mantra is ‘Greater Happens Here,'” and we look forward to welcoming the candidates, the Commission on Presidential Debates, and the entire nation to the GREATER at VSU.”
However, it was a completely different tone on May 15 when the school released a statement following the latest announcement from the candidates.
“Virginia State University is disappointed to hear media reports suggesting that the U.S. Presidential candidates may not participate in the scheduled October 1, 2024 debate at VSU,” the school wrote on Instagram. “We will continue to work closely with the commission on presidential debates and other stakeholders as we assess this situation.”
The Oct. 1 debate would have been the second of this year’s three presidential debates. Biden and Trump now plan to hold two debates. One of the debates will take place on June 27 and CNN will host it. ABC will host the other debate, which is scheduled for Sept. 10.
According to the Associated Press, CNN will host the debate in its Atlanta studios without an audience. Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will serve as the anchors.
ABC didn’t reveal information about where its debate will take place. However, the network announced that David Muir and Linsey Davis will serve as moderators.