VSU celebrated the exciting news in November when the school was selected as one of the sites for the debates.

“We are honored and grateful to have been chosen as a host for a 2024 Presidential Debate,” VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah said in a statement at the time. “This is a historic moment for our university and for HBCUs nationwide. Our university mantra is ‘Greater Happens Here,'” and we look forward to welcoming the candidates, the Commission on Presidential Debates, and the entire nation to the GREATER at VSU.”