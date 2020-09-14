CNBC reported earlier this year that, starting July 1, the three largest credit agencies in the U.S. — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — will drop paid medical debt from credit reports, meaning that this debt will no longer be used to lower credit scores. This move is expected to impact 70% of the negative credit marks that currently exist based on medical debt. Additionally, the changing policies will give those who owe medical debt more time to pay it before it hits their credit report, and debt under $500 won’t be factored into credit scores.

These changes are expected to have a significant impact for many of the millions of Americans who have a total of $88 billion in medical debts. And as the Biden-Harris campaign continues to court Black votes for a close presidential race, we can expect that the administration will continue to push for and publicize policies like these.