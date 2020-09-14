As Gething and others have noted, his appointment likely makes him the first Black person to lead any European country. While some have speculated that England’s Queen Charlotte — the wife of King George III and mother of King George IV — had African ancestry, such speculation has never been proven. Gething’s appointment reflects the growing diversity in the U.K. and its government. Three of the four countries that make up the United Kingdom are now led by non-white politicians, and the fourth, Northern Ireland, is currently led by two women who occupy equal roles.

Gething’s appointment thus marks an important step for Wales, the United Kingdom and all of Europe, while building on a growing diversity within the leadership of the continent.

“I believe the Wales of today and the future will be owned by all those decent people who recognize that our Parliament and our government should look like our country,” Gething said in a recent speech, even as his appointment brings that belief a bit closer to reality.