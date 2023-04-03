The study also found that Gen Zers who feel the happiest “are at least twice as likely to say they often feel loved by, supported by and connected to those around them.” Yet, one in three feel they don’t receive frequent support from their peers.

“There’s this perception that Gen Z is really connected, but are those connections of a high quality in there? Are they giving you the love and the support that you really need?” Zach Hrynowski, the author of the survey’s report and a senior researcher at Gallup, told CNBC.