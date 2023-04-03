“I have never presented myself to be [a] holy, perfect example,” she said at the 6:30-minute mark in the video. “I’ve always vouched for the girls that love God and are not accepted by others.”

In a separate video shared on X, Idahosa explained that she was pro-surgery despite other Christians favoring natural bodies over surgical enhancements.

Christian BBL is trending because a YouTuber with a lot of Christian followers did a bumbum enlargement surgery. So, her Christian followers started castigating her for doing such an evil thing. To please them, she now said it is a 'Christian BBL' People got more confused. pic.twitter.com/b7zPEieoKn — Trending Explained (@TrendingEx) December 13, 2023

“Don’t get me wrong. I get there’s people that are, like, pro-natural bodies, like ‘don’t do anything to yourself, don’t get veneers,'” Idahosa said in the video. “I’m not personally that person. I’m here for anything that makes you look better, feel better, have more confidence and just enjoy your life.”