Fannita Leggett, a TikTok content creator and host of the Bottoms Up With Fannita podcast has been the subject of much discourse on TikTok as of recently.
Who is Fannita Leggett?
In 2019, as she faced mental health struggles, Fannita’s friends recommended TikTok for uplifting content. This suggestion led her to discover a platform where she eventually began creating videos, marking the start of her journey on the video-sharing app, Refinery 29 reported.
Since then, her content has created a haven for others and sparked occasional controversy with her unconventional takes. Yet, her authenticity and positive impact have earned her a large following. Fannita also openly shared her path to a healthier lifestyle with her followers, including her weight loss efforts, inspiring many along the way.
Fannita has previously spoken about her weight loss transformation
Fannita confidently informed her audience that achieving her desired body would take two years — a goal she accomplished. In a Jan. 8 TikTok video, the 25-year-old stitched an older video of herself talking about how her body may be under construction, but the face card has never declined.
“The face is a Black card Amex,” Fannita said in the clip as she posed for the camera before transitioning to a newer version of herself.
@fannita
I SAW THE VISION
She has previously addressed and talked about fatphobia
“Well, it appears that the body is officially off of layaway,” she said in the video, flaunting a slimmer body in a white top and blue jeans. “Come on! I am a prophet…you guys don’t listen to me. Y’all hear me, but y’all don’t listen. I told y’all two years ago. I told y’all the prophecy would become. I knew I always had the face. The face was always giving, and now the body is too. Y’all can’t f**k with me!”
Over the next few months, Fannita shed light on the treatment she received on social media following her significant weight loss. In an Oct. 6 video, she courageously addressed fatphobia and highlighted the disparities faced by dark-skinned Black women in online spaces.
@fannita
Bottom line is in this society ppl will always treat you differently and overcompensate for their fatphobia, you are beautiful and deserve to be treated like a human being no matter your weight, I love you 💗
What users on X and TikTok have been saying about Fannita
“Back in the day, when I was fat as s**t, I could say anything to y’all, and y’all would get in the comments and gas it,” she expressed in the clip. “Now, mind you, if you’ve been following me from the beginning to now, you see my personality has not changed at all. This is how I’ve always acted. But, for the people that are coming in now, they think I’m mean. Everybody that’s watching my content now think I’m mean as f**k.”
According to Baller Alert, discussions surrounding Fannita’s “mean girl behavior” have surfaced among users on X, previously known as Twitter. This comes after she spoke openly about the pay disparity between white and Black influencers, as Her Campus reported. In the video on TikTok, she compared herself to white influencer Alix Earle, which was fans received with a mixed response.
“It’s not your fault that you’re white,” she said, as Her Campus stated. “Opportunities come better to white people,” she said. “And that’s just how the country was built. I’m saying it’s systemic.”
Here are some user thoughts on the discourse:
it's not just that yall hate fat ppl. atp yall just hate fannita. you guys couldn't wait to get these roasts off because if the initial conversation was about pay gaps and alix earle (which isn't interesting at all), why are we talking about her looks now? pic.twitter.com/aeuDQQKuJN
— kyreeuh (@kyreeuh) May 27, 2024
fannita just called out alix earle about the wage gape btwn Black and white creators. more people should be doing this and exposing these brands. none of this okay.
— holistic mami✨ (@LeArielleSimone) May 21, 2024
I've said it before and I'll say it again, losing weight does not make you happy. A lot of ppl like Fannita are miserable inside & have so much unresolved trauma, when they get skinny, they drop the "funny fat friend" act & let all that pain & misery on the inside come out. https://t.co/0q7Fwk41kS pic.twitter.com/KqBdvv4dYX
— 𝑴𝒊𝒔𝒔𝑴𝒊𝒂𝒎𝒊 (@THEEMISSMIAMI) May 27, 2024
this Fannita disclosure annoying and useless because this girl been acting like this. yall just didn’t take her serious because she was fat pic.twitter.com/9tQ74CrDQw
— leigh rain (@remotectrlz) May 26, 2024
This Fannita situation has been interesting to observe. I’ve never followed her but her personality seems the same to me from what I’ve seen over the yrs. So idk why ppl are correlating how she’s acting to her losing weight. When she was bigger & outspoken y’all was eating it up
— meaux✨ (@adoseofmeaux) May 26, 2024
I am so confused by Fannita thinking she is like Alix Earle (who is very much a brand herself) getting more brand deals than her? Alix has media training and is a lifestyle brand and Fannita is usually just fighting with somebody on tiktok. Who is sponsoring you??
— Liv (@heyitslivagain) May 26, 2024
I won’t be elaborating further but Fannita is spiraling because she actually resents the fact that despite her getting on for being what she calls “fat black & mean”, she still ended up falling to the pressure to be skinny but hasn’t reaped the benefits “white & skinny” girls do. pic.twitter.com/F7ZY58BCZ0
— Hoochie Daddy Wrangler (@TheFineFeminine) May 26, 2024
There's something really rooted in misogynoir about the way y'all are discussing the comparison between fannita and alix Earle. Like the whole discourse is actually sick to me. Like the language being used in terms of valuing one person over another is…..
— A big fine woman (@Kunda_Kentay) May 28, 2024