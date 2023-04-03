Fannita Leggett, a TikTok content creator and host of the Bottoms Up With Fannita podcast has been the subject of much discourse on TikTok as of recently.

Who is Fannita Leggett?

In 2019, as she faced mental health struggles, Fannita’s friends recommended TikTok for uplifting content. This suggestion led her to discover a platform where she eventually began creating videos, marking the start of her journey on the video-sharing app, Refinery 29 reported.

Since then, her content has created a haven for others and sparked occasional controversy with her unconventional takes. Yet, her authenticity and positive impact have earned her a large following. Fannita also openly shared her path to a healthier lifestyle with her followers, including her weight loss efforts, inspiring many along the way.

Fannita has previously spoken about her weight loss transformation

Fannita confidently informed her audience that achieving her desired body would take two years — a goal she accomplished. In a Jan. 8 TikTok video, the 25-year-old stitched an older video of herself talking about how her body may be under construction, but the face card has never declined.

“The face is a Black card Amex,” Fannita said in the clip as she posed for the camera before transitioning to a newer version of herself.

She has previously addressed and talked about fatphobia

“Well, it appears that the body is officially off of layaway,” she said in the video, flaunting a slimmer body in a white top and blue jeans. “Come on! I am a prophet…you guys don’t listen to me. Y’all hear me, but y’all don’t listen. I told y’all two years ago. I told y’all the prophecy would become. I knew I always had the face. The face was always giving, and now the body is too. Y’all can’t f**k with me!”

Over the next few months, Fannita shed light on the treatment she received on social media following her significant weight loss. In an Oct. 6 video, she courageously addressed fatphobia and highlighted the disparities faced by dark-skinned Black women in online spaces.

Bottom line is in this society ppl will always treat you differently and overcompensate for their fatphobia, you are beautiful and deserve to be treated like a human being no matter your weight, I love you 💗

What users on X and TikTok have been saying about Fannita

“Back in the day, when I was fat as s**t, I could say anything to y’all, and y’all would get in the comments and gas it,” she expressed in the clip. “Now, mind you, if you’ve been following me from the beginning to now, you see my personality has not changed at all. This is how I’ve always acted. But, for the people that are coming in now, they think I’m mean. Everybody that’s watching my content now think I’m mean as f**k.”

According to Baller Alert, discussions surrounding Fannita’s “mean girl behavior” have surfaced among users on X, previously known as Twitter. This comes after she spoke openly about the pay disparity between white and Black influencers, as Her Campus reported. In the video on TikTok, she compared herself to white influencer Alix Earle, which was fans received with a mixed response. 

“It’s not your fault that you’re white,” she said, as Her Campus stated. “Opportunities come better to white people,” she said. “And that’s just how the country was built. I’m saying it’s systemic.”

Here are some user thoughts on the discourse:

