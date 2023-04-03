The Coachella crowd was in for an unforgettable surprise Sunday night as Colombian reggaeton superstar J Balvin took the stage and brought out Will Smith to perform the title track from the soundtrack of his classic 1997 film Men in Black.
According to Variety, Smith wore a black suit and sunglasses, reminiscent of his character James Darrell Edwards III (Agent J) from the sci-fi alien film. The four-time Grammy winner kept up with Balvin’s UFO-themed set with extraterrestrial visual effects, UFOs and dancers adorned in green alien-head costumes.
“Coachella!” Smith’s voice resonated as Balvin announced his arrival on the festival stage at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The crowd erupted into cheers as the widely known “Men in Black” song filled the air, and the 55-year-old began to rap, instantly invoking a sense of nostalgia among festivalgoers.
Will Smith performing “Men In Black” at #Coachella will J Balvin: pic.twitter.com/LqHgRpef2G
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 15, 2024
The performance concluded with Balvin being escorted offstage by several dancers dressed as agents. Smith then wielded the infamous memory-erasing neutralizer from the movie, adding a playful nod to the film’s iconic gadgetry.
According to Page Six, Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and their son, Jaden Smith, were in the audience during his performance.
The clip made its rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, with fans sharing their thoughts on Smith and the Men in Black film.
“This is a classic,” one user said.
This is a classic
— GODS FAVORITE (@_mikefromqueens) April 15, 2024
“Only people from the late 1900s get this. Young kids there like what is this,” another wrote.
Only people from the late 1900s get this. Young kids there like what is this .
— ShafX (@Shaf__X) April 15, 2024
“Pure joy watching this. I ADORE this movie and will be watching it tomorrow. This movie and Wild Wild West?!?! Will Smith DID THAT,” a third user said.
Pure joy watching this. I ADORE this movie and will be watching it tomorrow. This movie and Wild Wild West?!?! Will Smith DID THAT.
— trey 〽️ (@honestpapito) April 15, 2024
“This will always be one of my favorite songs from him❤️,” another said.
This will always be one of my favorite songs from him❤️
— Shalena Ward (@ShalenaCWard) April 15, 2024