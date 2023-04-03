According to Variety, Smith wore a black suit and sunglasses, reminiscent of his character James Darrell Edwards III (Agent J) from the sci-fi alien film. The four-time Grammy winner kept up with Balvin’s UFO-themed set with extraterrestrial visual effects, UFOs and dancers adorned in green alien-head costumes.

“Coachella!” Smith’s voice resonated as Balvin announced his arrival on the festival stage at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The crowd erupted into cheers as the widely known “Men in Black” song filled the air, and the 55-year-old began to rap, instantly invoking a sense of nostalgia among festivalgoers.