Winston-Salem State University announced it is appointing the first woman chancellor in its history. On July 1, Bonita J. Brown will become the HBCU‘s 14th chancellor. The news was was announced Wednesday.
“I’m the first female permanent chancellor,” she said, according to The Raleigh News & Observer. “I think I’m still processing the significance of that. But I do hope to be an inspiration for others as they navigate their careers.”
Brown worked as assistant university attorney from 2004 to 2006 and in administrative roles at other institutions such as UNC-Greensboro and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. She recently served as interim president of Northern Kentucky University.
“Her past achievements demonstrate her ability to drive results,” WSSU Board of Trustees Chairperson Kathleen Kelly, said. “Additionally, her passion for higher education and commitment to continuous learning align perfectly with WSSU’s values and long-term goals. With Bonita Brown on board, we are excited about the possibilities for future growth and achievement.”
Brown highlighted the importance of HBCUs in the current political climate.
“Now, and more than ever, we need (HBCUs) to protect historical perspectives,” she said. “To provide access and change the lives of students as they enter our doors, and to protect and create the culture because that’s what we do.”
She also noted the unique challenges to our time.
“Higher education is at an inflection point,” she said. “We’re facing challenges from all directions. From budget challenges to enrollment concerns, the political winds, all of the federal and state regulations, all the changes that’s happening in the athletic world, free speech challenges, COVID, you name it.”
The incoming chancellor hopes to increase enrollment, strengthen alumni outreach and help students with mental health concerns.