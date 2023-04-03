“I’m the first female permanent chancellor,” she said, according to The Raleigh News & Observer. “I think I’m still processing the significance of that. But I do hope to be an inspiration for others as they navigate their careers.”

The WSSU Athletics Department proudly welcomes Bonita J. Brown as the 14th Chancellor of Winston-Salem State University! #RamsTakeCharge #WSSU #CreateTheFuture pic.twitter.com/DhQX5cfpum — WSSU Athletics (@WSSU_Athletics) May 29, 2024

Brown worked as assistant university attorney from 2004 to 2006 and in administrative roles at other institutions such as UNC-Greensboro and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. She recently served as interim president of Northern Kentucky University.