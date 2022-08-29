Some of the exam tables, cabinets, and other medical equipment clients will see when they visit are due to SSM Health‘s, “a Catholic, not-for-profit health system,” generous donation from a building the organization would no longer be utilizing.

“When they were closing their old clinic and they decided they were going to build a new one, we knew right away that a lot of the medical beds and cabinetry were going to end up in a landfill somewhere. I reached out to them and said we’re going to create an SSM Health medical facility, only we’re going to call it the Perry Family Free Clinic, and it’ll be free and we’ll take all of those old things out of your clinic,” Perry explained. “They blessed us with that and told us to come and get everything you need. If you go into our free clinic, next to the barbershop, we put all of that stuff that would have been thrown away to good use.”