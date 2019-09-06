Britni Ricard, CEO of beauty brand Cota Skin, is delivering a special gift for the tenants of an apartment complex she owns in New Orleans. Ricard has decided to waive rent for one month for the residents.
“I want to give to people who give to me,” Ricard said in a TikTok video. “So, that’s why I brought you here today. So, no, you guys, we will not be giving you guys utility vouchers. In fact, I wanted to actually gift you all with a free month rent.”
@1beemarie
MERRY CHRISTMAS. Im so grateful to God for putting me in the position to be able to give back. Gifting my tenants with FREE RENT is something ive always wanted to do.♬ GRATEFUL (feat. Vory) – DJ Khaled
Ricard also plans to start a homeownership educational seminar for people interested in purchasing their own home.
“I’m being realistic, and this is just me being 100% transparent, what you all are paying in rent, you all could be paying the mortgage,” she told the tenants.
Ricard expressed gratitude for being in a position to help others.
“MERRY CHRISTMAS. Im so grateful to God for putting me in the position to be able to give back,” she captioned her video. “Gifting my tenants with FREE RENT is something I’ve always wanted to do.”
Over 1,000 people in New Orleans are living on the street or in a shelter, according to NOLA.com.
Before she became an entrepreneur, Ricard worked as a waitress in a casino, AfroTech reported. Ricard didn’t have a computer at that time, but she was eager to take the next step in her professional career. She often visited the public library to learn more about finding business success. The rising star specifically took an interest in skincare. She launched her business in 2020, providing products that would help people who were struggling with skin irritation while wearing masks during the pandemic. Cota Skin now nets a revenue of $16 million.