Ricard also plans to start a homeownership educational seminar for people interested in purchasing their own home.

“I’m being realistic, and this is just me being 100% transparent, what you all are paying in rent, you all could be paying the mortgage,” she told the tenants.

Ricard expressed gratitude for being in a position to help others.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS. Im so grateful to God for putting me in the position to be able to give back,” she captioned her video. “Gifting my tenants with FREE RENT is something I’ve always wanted to do.”