Your show started as a 1,600-square-foot exhibit. So now you have the entire convention center in Atlanta. How rewarding has it been for you to go from this idea and struggling in the beginning to it now being the premiere expo of its kind?

TW: It’s very, very rewarding. And when I think about it, I think about the times when we would do the show, and I would spend all this money and time and energy and hardly anyone would show up. Even when we got to the convention center, we had one hall. I would always raise the bar to say, ‘OK, well we built this, finally filled the one room, so let’s do a convention center hall.’ So we did that. But the numbers were very low at first. There were plenty of crying nights. And so to be where we are now with it is very, very rewarding.

Something that sticks out to me is after years of doing the show and not getting a good response, one day, I was rushing to the show, and I was running late, and I had to be there. I was on Camp Creek, and it was so many cars and just traffic was everywhere. There was frustration and attitudes. And I start looking at the people in the cars. I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, well, she has natural hair. That’s good. I wish I could give her a flier.’ I am looking at the next car and the next car; they all had natural hair. And I realized they were all going to the show. So, I finally had some happy tears.

Where we are now, just seeing women going from a time where I would see like five or six women, and none of them were natural; they were all relaxed. Now you see five or six women, and they’re all-natural, even if they’re wearing a wig or protective style. A lot of women wear wigs and protective styles and are natural underneath. So, I just think it’s great because there are benefits of not using chemicals in your hair and because it can impact your overall health. And natural hair is now more accepted in society and actually craved.