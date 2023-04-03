On Monday, Xavier University signed an agreement with Ochsner Health to establish a medical school.
It will be the fifth HBCU to offer medical studies alongside Howard University College of Medicine, Morehouse School of Medicine, Meharry Medical College and the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science. They will be joined by Morgan State University, who is also working on setting up a medical school, according to the Associated Press.
The accreditation process should take about 3 years from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education. Xavier University will then be able to recruit 50 students for its initial class.
“With the establishment of the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine, Ochsner and Xavier aim to address long-standing health disparities and foster stronger, healthier communities in pursuit of the mission to promote a more just and humane society gifted to Xavier nearly 100 years ago by our foundress, St. Katharine Drexel and her Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament,” Xavier University President Reynold Verret said in a statement.
Dr. Leonardo Seoane was named the dean, as he currently serves as the executive vice president and chief academic officer of Ochsner Health.