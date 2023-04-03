The accreditation process should take about 3 years from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education. Xavier University will then be able to recruit 50 students for its initial class.

“With the establishment of the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine, Ochsner and Xavier aim to address long-standing health disparities and foster stronger, healthier communities in pursuit of the mission to promote a more just and humane society gifted to Xavier nearly 100 years ago by our foundress, St. Katharine Drexel and her Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament,” Xavier University President Reynold Verret said in a statement.