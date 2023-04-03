Despite not releasing many songs, singer YG Marley made a grand splash for his inaugural performance at Coachella.
DanceHall Mag reported that for his 50-minute set, the 22-year-old Marley orchestrated a musical masterpiece, joining forces with his mother, Lauryn Hill, and other hip-hop legends Wyclef Jean and Busta Rhymes. This collaboration showcased his talent and underscored the importance of his family’s musical lineage, as he performed some of his grandfather Bob Marley’s songs and some of the younger Marley’s unreleased tracks.
Adding some unique flavor to his aesthetic, he wore a Rastafarian-style blazer and a colorful tasseled pant outfit to embrace his heritage. Additionally, he used his digital backdrop to highlight prominent figures like Bob Marley, Haile Sellassie, Malcolm X, Marcus Garvey, Martin Luther King Jr. and others.
Setting the tone for his performance, he started with three unreleased tracks: “Marching to Freedom,” “Control” and “Running.”
Amplifying the concert even more, Lauryn Hill hopped on stage and performed some of her greatest hits, such as “Ex-Factor,” “Lost Ones” and a riveting, new-aged iteration of “Killing Me Softly.” Shortly after, Wyclef Jean joined to perform some of their Fugee tracks: “Fu-Ge-La” and “Ready or Not.”
According to Billboard, Marley handled Pras Michel‘s verse on “Ready or Not” as Hill and Jean reunited on stage.
With the announcement of the 25th-anniversary tour of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill last year, The Fugees would open the show at all U.S. and Canadian dates. However, Deadline reported Hill postponed the tour in November after experiencing vocal issues.
Everybody jump. #ygmarley #fugees
For more moments like these, tune in to the 2024 livestream on @YouTube at https://t.co/j5uIbSOgaa pic.twitter.com/F6Mwc4sbAP
— Coachella (@coachella) April 15, 2024
Marley also paid homage to his grandfather, performing iconic tracks like “One Love,” “Is This Love” and “Exodus.” Wyclef led the crowd in a mighty call for peace while performing the song “War.”
Following their appearance, Busta Rhymes and his signature hypeman Spliff Star kept the energy up with a high-powered performance of “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” and Busta’s portion of Chris Brown’s “Look at Me Now.”
Marley, the son of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley, will perform again during Weekend No. 2 (April 19-21) of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, which is set to take place at California’s Empire Polo Club.