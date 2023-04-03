DanceHall Mag reported that for his 50-minute set, the 22-year-old Marley orchestrated a musical masterpiece, joining forces with his mother, Lauryn Hill, and other hip-hop legends Wyclef Jean and Busta Rhymes. This collaboration showcased his talent and underscored the importance of his family’s musical lineage, as he performed some of his grandfather Bob Marley’s songs and some of the younger Marley’s unreleased tracks.