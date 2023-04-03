“When we say that we want you guys to make shades for us, we don’t mean to go to the lab and ask for minstrel show black,” George said. “What we mean is to take the browns that you have made, create undertones and do what you need to do in the lab so it’s a darker shade of brown.”

“I feel like the beauty industry itself has taken a step backward,” George said, according to NBC News. “We’ve seen so many complexion launches that would never work for a skin tone like mine.”

“It shows they don’t really care to put in effort, they don’t really care to include darker complexions, and we are an afterthought to them. Humans have undertones,” she added.