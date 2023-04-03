Prior to this achievement, she earned her bachelor’s degree in humanities from Excelsior College in New York in 2018, as well as a Master of Science from the Unity College of Maine in 2020.

Tillman was accepted into the doctoral program at ASU when she was 15-years-old. She was homeschooled and started her college education at just 10-years-old.

“People in my life like my grandmother [Dorothy Tillman], who was part of the Civil Rights movement, she of course harped on the importance of education and consistently learning something always,” Tillman told Good Morning America about the motivations behind her pursuit of higher education at a young age. “But the way I always held education so high on my own, aside from being raised that way, was finding different things to be educated about.”

“I feel like that urge to learn something new just never didn’t exist for me,” she added.