The viral success of a video uploaded to TikTok courtesy of a pair of siblings is helping one of them gain immense visibility for his new food delivery platform. Lucious Daniel IV is the founder of BiteSight, which claims to be a mash-up of TikTok and DoorDash, offering 150,000 dishes to customers.

What is BiteSight?

To showcase her brother’s new digital platform, Kendall McDaniel, who is the sister of Lucious, began the TikTok video by saying, “My brother is going to show you the app that he built, and y’all are going to like it.” She then moves out of the way but remains in the background in a bodyguard stance with her arms crossed so Lucious can explain what his app offers.

“I built this app, and it’s like TikTok meets Doordash,” Lucious said. “You can scroll on videos of food and anything you see, you can actually order and get it delivered, like right to your door.”

“I built this because, you know, I wanted to see all my friends’ favorite food delivery spots,” he added. “And so now, I can go to their profile, see the places they liked, and what they rated them. Everything you see, you can get delivered in like 15 minutes. It’s like really cool.”

The upload, which now has 3.6 million views and counting, was positively received by the public, who seem to be rooting for Lucious.

“So i can replace doordash?? 💓,” one person wrote

“Holdddd on this is genius !!!!” someone else commented.

“Omg this is such a great idea!!! Hope this blows up,” another person agreed.

BiteSight is ahead of Uber Eats and Domino’s thanks to its viral success

After receiving an overwhelming response, Lucious followed up with an update video on TikTok with the caption that read, “Can’t thank you all enough for supporting our vision! Follow along for the journey #Bitesight#fooddelivery #nyc.”

He shared a screen recording that showed BightSight had jumped to the No. 6 spot on Apple’s App “Food & Drink” Top Chart, ahead of recognized brands like Uber Eats, Domino’s Pizza, Instacart, ReciMe, Subway and Chipotle.

The innovative social food delivery app turns food ordering into a social and interactive experience, similar to scrolling through a personalized social feed, per the app’s description in the Apple App Store. Users can watch enticing, real-food videos from popular spots in New York City, share and see friends’ food choices, bookmark favorites and build personalized lists of top eateries. Features like ranking dishes, tracking favorites and showcasing go-to spots encourage community engagement and friendly competition among users.

According to Black Enterprise, BiteSight secured $1.5 million in pre-seed funding from notable backers, including Y Combinator and SurgePoint Capital, as well as individual investments from Airbnb’s former chief operating officer.

For the moment, BightSight is currently only available to New York City foodies.