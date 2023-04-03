After publicly feuding with one another since the release of Metro Boomin and Future’s hit single “Like That,” which features a scathing verse from Kendrick Lamar taking direct aim at Drake, 21 Savage believes reconciliation between Drake and Metro Boomin is still possible.
During a Sunday Instagram Live session, Drake’s Her Loss collaborator requested people stop inquiring about his thoughts on the beef between his friends. The ATL rapper believes they can make up and become cool again.
“Don’t keep coming on to my motherf**king Live talking about no motherf**king beef,” Savage said. “Metro my brother, and Drake my brother. Those n***as going to figure that s**t out eventually.”
Since the beef commenced, 21 Savage has taken a noticeable step out of the limelight. Over the years, the Grammy Award-winning rapper has worked with Metro Boomin and Drake. In 2023, he co-headlined the It Was All a Blur Tour with Drizzy, and the trio collaborated on two songs, 2020’s “Mr. Right Now” and 2021’s “Knife Talk.”
On May 3, Drake released a fiery diss track called “Family Matters,” taking shots at multiple artists, including Rick Ross and Kendrick Lamar. Additionally, he threw a direct punch at Metro Boomin, addressing him by his government name, Leland Wayne.
“Leland Wayne, he f**kin’ lame, so I know he had to be an influence,” Drake said.
In response, Metro Boomin fired back by releasing a beat called “BBL Drizzy,” which samples King Willonius’s AI track of the same name, poking fun at Drake for his alleged plastic surgery alterations and offering a free beat to whoever dropped the best verse over it.
“I’m thicker than a Snicker/ I’m thicker than your ninja/ Don’t act like you don’t know me/ These yams deserve a trophy/ Baby, it ain’t no mystery/ Got the best BBL in history.”
Drake responded on X, formerly Twitter, “You just cheffed a beat about my ass?”
