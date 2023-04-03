Patricia Sias Ellis made her dream come true after decades of postponing her studies.

At 79 years old, she graduated from Clayton State University. Ellis, who crossed the stage over the weekend, earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

After she graduated high school, Ellis put her plans to pursue a higher education on hold. She focused on work and raising a family instead.

CONGRATS, GRAD! 🎓 🎊 Patricia Sias Ellis, 79, is graduating from Clayton State University, fulfilling a nearly six-decade dream of earning her criminal justice degree. https://t.co/SA5YVappyN — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 11, 2025

“I always knew I wasn’t finished,” Ellis told 11Alive.

As her son and husband graduated from Morehouse College, her lifelong goal was reignited. Her son suggested Ellis pursued her dream. She enrolled at Atlanta Metropolitan State College before transferring to Clayton State. She started off by taking one or two classes at a time.

“I just kept trudging along,” Ellis said. “Semester after semester, just doing the work.”

“She lights up the room,” Dr. Georj Lewis, the president of Clayton State University, told the news outlet. “When she crosses that stage, everyone is probably going to stand up. Because she’s hard not to know.”

Last year, Ellis underwent surgery after doctors found a 10-pound tumor on her kidney. She kept pursuing her studies. Overall, the graduate keeps a fond memory of her time at the university.

“These experiences I should have had at 19 or 20 years old, they are the same at 79 years old,” she said. “I’ve had the best time.”

“I feel like the Lord is blessing me with the best years of my life,” Ellis added.