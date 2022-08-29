NFL rookie Ashton Jeanty may debut a new positioning behind the line of scrimmage during the 2025-26 football season, following Raiders’ offensive coordinator Chip Kelly’s wishes.

Kelly began his campaign for a new starting position on the first day of the newbies minicamp, which was held from May 10-11. Jeanty told Kay Adams during a sit-down for the Up & Adams Show that Kelly asked him if he ever played basketball.

“And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I play basketball, you know I can dunk and all that.’ He’s like, ‘OK, show me how you would guard me,’ and he’s acting like he’s holding the ball,” he said, according to ESPN.

How long has Ashton Jeanty done his signature stance?

Jeanty showed Adams exactly how he lines up, replicating the stance on the spot. The athlete admitted that the coach pointed out his signature move in the first place.

“That’s exactly why you have to be down in your running back stance,” Kelly pointed out to the running back during minicamp, per ESPN.

Jeanty’s pre-snap stance has turned heads since he was in high school. What does his posture consist of? Lining up in the backfield, standing completely upright, and his arms relaxed at his sides. Some folks jokingly say it gives Halloween’s murderous character Michael Myer’ energy.

Here’s how Ashton Jeanty went from Heisman runner-up to Raiders’ first-round pick

His performance is anything but stiff as he just wrapped up a phenomenal season at his alma mater, which landed him in the runner-up position for the Heisman trophy after racking up 2,601 rushing yards, the second-highest total in FBS history—right behind Barry Sanders’ legendary 1988 season.

The former Boise State player was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, with the 6th overall pick. According to Oregon Live, this made him the first running back chosen in that draft and the highest-drafted running back since Saquon Barkley circa 2018.

“I’ve got to shout out Mark Davis, the owner, [John] Spytek the GM, Coach Pete Carroll, running backs coach [Deland] McCullough,” Jeanty said following his recruitment per Raiders.com. “But my impression of it has been great. It’s a great city. There’s a lot of history in the Raiders building, a lot of amazing players that went through there, a lot of winning and championships. So, I’m excited to go over there and be a part of that.”