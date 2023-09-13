The 90s was an unforgettable decade that left a mark on the world and continuously makes its way back on the trend cycle to this day. It was a unique period marked by a blend of optimism, technological advancement and cultural diversity that had never been seen before. Significant social and political change was happening, as well as the rise of the internet and personal computing that slowly ushered the world into the digital age known today.

Culturally, the 90s saw the emergence of diverse music genres such as hip-hop, grunge and pop, as well as iconic TV shows like Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Seinfeld. Fashion trends ranged from baggy clothes and platform shoes to minimalist styles and colorful prints. The decade also witnessed pivotal moments in civil rights and activism and unforgettable world events. Test your knowledge on this decade with this 90s trivia. Participate no matter what generation you are in to see if you are a true 90s baby, if you remember the decade well or if you know anything about this era before your time.

Music From the 90s Trivia

Question: Which 90s boy band had a hit with the song I Want It That Way? Answer: Backstreet Boys

Question: Who sang the iconic 90s hit Smells Like Teen Spirit? Answer: Nirvana

Question: What was the title of Whitney Houston’s best-selling soundtrack album released in 1992? Answer: The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album

Question: What was the name of the 90s rapper known for their hit single Ice Ice Baby? Answer: Vanilla Ice

Question: Which British band released the album OK Computer in 1997, considered one of the greatest albums of all time? Answer: Radiohead

Question: What was the title of Mariah Carey’s best-selling album released in 1995? Answer: Daydream

Question: Which rapper released the iconic album The Chronic in 1992? Answer: Dr. Dre

Question: What was the name of the popular boy band formed in Orlando, Florida, in 1995, which included members like Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez? Answer: *NSYNC

Question: Which Michael Jackson album was released in 1991? Answer: Dangerous

In the 1995 music video for Gangsta’s Paradise by Coolio, who played the role of the teacher? Answer: Michelle Pfeiffer

Question: Which R&B group released the hit single End of the Road in 1992, which held the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 consecutive weeks? Answer: Boyz II Men

Question: What was the debut studio album of rapper Tupac Shakur, released in 1991? Answer: 2Pacalypse Now

Question: Who won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Album in 1999 for their album which became one of the best selling albums of all time? Answer: Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

Question: Which hip-hop duo released the album Black Sunday in 1993, featuring hits like Insane in the Brain? Answer: Cypress Hill

Question: Which R&B singer released the album My Life in 1994, featuring singles like You Bring Me Joy and Be Happy? Answer: Mary J. Blige

Question: Which legendary rap group released the album The Low End Theory in 1991? Answer: A Tribe Called Quest

Question: Who sang the iconic R&B ballad Un-Break My Heart, released in 1996? Answer: Toni Braxton

Question: Which hip-hop artist released the album Illmatic in 1994, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest rap albums of all time? Answer: Nas

Question: Which R&B group released the album CrazySexyCool in 1994, featuring hits like Waterfalls and Creep? Answer: TLC

What was the name of the pioneering hip-hop group that released the album Fear of a Black Planet in 1990, featuring the hit single Fight the Power? Answer: Public Enemy



Movies and TV From the 90s Trivia

Who played the role of Tina Turner in the 1993 biographical film What’s Love Got to Do with It, which depicted her rise to fame and tumultuous relationship with Ike Turner? Answer: Angela Bassett

In the TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, what was the name of the character played by Will Smith, who moves from West Philadelphia to live with his wealthy relatives in Bel-Air? Answer: Will Smith

Question: Who directed the 1992 film Malcolm X, starring Denzel Washington in the titular role? Answer: Spike Lee

Question: What is the name of the popular sitcom that aired from 1989 to 1998, following the lives of the Winslow family in Chicago and featuring characters like Steve Urkel? Answer: Family Matters

Question: Who portrayed the character Nino Brown in the 1991 crime thriller film New Jack City? Answer: Wesley Snipes

Question: Which TV series, airing from 1993 to 1998, followed the lives of four African American women living in Los Angeles and was created by Yvette Lee Bowser? Answer: Living Single

Question: What was the name of the 1997 romantic drama film directed by George Tillman Jr. and starring Larenz Tate and Nia Long? Answer: Love Jones

Question: What was the name of the sketch comedy television series that aired from 1990 to 1994, created by Keenen Ivory Wayans and featuring an ensemble cast of comedians? Answer: In Living Color

Question: Who directed the 1997 film Eve’s Bayou, which became the highest-grossing independent film of 1997 and featured an ensemble cast of African American actors? Answer: Kasi Lemmons

Question: Who directed and starred in the 1995 film Waiting to Exhale, based on the novel by Terry McMillan? Answer: Forest Whitaker

Question: What is the name of the 1996 sports comedy film starring basketball player Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes characters? Answer: Space Jam

Question: Which actor played the role of Jazz, Will Smith’s best friend, in the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? Answer: DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jeffrey Allen Townes)

Question: Which 1997 comedy-drama film centered around a Chicago family and their Sunday gatherings for dinner? Answer: Soul Food

Question: What was the name of the TV sitcom that aired from 1992 to 1997, featuring comedian Martin Lawrence as a Detroit disc jockey? Answer: Martin

Question: Which actress played the role of Khadijah James, the founder and editor of Flavor, a fictional magazine, in the TV sitcom Living Single? Answer: Queen Latifah (Dana Owens)

Question: Who played the characters Sherman Klump and Buddy Love in the 1996 comedy film The Nutty Professor directed by Tom Shadyac? Answer: Eddie Murphy

Question: In the 1994 film Forrest Gump, what actor played the titular role of Forrest Gump? Answer: Tom Hanks

Question: What was the name of the iconic TV show that aired from 1994 to 2004, following the lives of six friends living in New York City? Answer: Friends

Question: Who directed the 1999 action/sci-fi film The Matrix? Answer: The Wachowskis (Lana and Lilly Wachowski)

Question: What was the name of the dinosaur-themed Adventure/Sci-fi film released in 1993 and known for its groundbreaking special effects? Answer: Jurassic Park



Trends, Fashion and Slang of the 90s Trivia

Question: What fashion trend from the 90s involved wearing oversized flannel shirts, often paired with ripped jeans? Answer: Grunge

Question: What popular electronic gadget from the 90s allowed users to send short text messages to each other using a small keyboard? Answer: Pager (or “beeper”)

Question: What term from the 90s was used to describe a person who was socially awkward or obsessed with technology and computers? Answer: “Nerd” or “Geek”

Question: What slang term from the 90s was used to describe something that was really cool or impressive? Answer: “Rad” or “Dope”

Question: What hairstyle, popularized by the TV show Friends, involved short, layered cuts with highlights and was famously worn by Jennifer Aniston’s character on the show? Answer: “The Rachel”

Question: What fashion accessory from the 90s consisted of colorful, plastic bracelets that could be stacked on the wrist? Answer: “Bangles” or “Jelly bracelets”

Question: What was the name of the popular handheld electronic device that featured a digital pet you had to care for, which became a huge trend in the 90s? Answer: Tamagotchi

Question: What term was used for a mix of songs recorded off the radio onto cassette tapes? Answer: Mixtape

Question: What term was used in the 1990s to describe someone who was stylish, cool or attractive? Answer: “Fly”

Question: What iconic hairstyle, popularized by actress Halle Berry, became known as the “Halle Berry haircut” in the 1990s? Answer: Pixie cut

Question: Which basketball player popularized the trend of wearing baggy shorts in the 1990s NBA? Answer: Michael Jordan

Question: What term was used in the 1990s to describe a gathering of friends or a social event, often involving music, dancing and socializing? Answer: Kickback

Question: Which iconic basketball player popularized the trend of wearing gold chains and jewelry both on and off the court during the 1990s? Answer: Allen Iverson

Question: What was the name of the hairstyle that featured intricate patterns and designs shaved into the scalp, popular among Black men in the 1990s? Answer: Hi-top fade

Question: What type of headgear, often adorned with a logo or design, was popular among both men and women in the 1990s hip-hop scene? Answer: Snapback caps

Question: What fashion trend popularized by designer Dapper Dan involved wearing clothing items such as shirts, jackets, and hats featuring multiple printed logos and brand names? Answer: Logomania

Question: What fashion trend involved wearing baggy pants low on the hips, often with underwear exposed? Answer: Sagging

Question: What type of boot, featuring a high-top silhouette and often made from leather or suede, became a staple of urban fashion in the 1990s? Answer: Timberland boots



90s Major Events and Pop Culture Trivia