Today’s youth and young adults retain powerful nostalgia for quintessential 1990s TV, whether from initial viewings during original airings or repeats streamed long after those storied broadcasts first aired. Regardless of when, the nostalgia for the 90s arguably peaks when it comes to the TV shows and sitcoms of that era. Black sitcoms from the 90s were definitely in their prime at this time, enjoyed by a wide range of audiences. Shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Living Single were the literal embodiment of multiple seasons long, feel good shows that many believe is missing from our media today. Other shows amongst these Black sitcoms from the 90s jumpstarted the careers of legendary actors known today and remain personal favorite projects from fans. Check out this list of some of the most iconic Black sitcoms from the 90s.

Moesha (1996-2001)

IMDb: 5.9/10

Moesha is one of the most memorable of Black sitcoms from the 90s, starring Brandy Norwood as Moesha Mitchell, a teenager living with her family in Los Angeles. The show explores Moesha’s experiences as she navigates adolescence, friendships and her relationship with her family. It addresses various social issues while also incorporating humor and music elements, with Brandy contributing to the show’s soundtrack.

Sister, Sister (1994-1999)

IMDb: 6.3/10

Sister, Sister features Tia and Tamera Mowry as identical twin sisters who were separated at birth and reunite unexpectedly. The show follows their lives as they navigate the challenges of being reunited and adjusting to living together with their adoptive parents. The series explores themes of sisterhood, friendship and the humorous situations that arise from their unique circumstances.

Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper (1992-1997)

IMDb: 6.4/10

Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper stars Mark Curry as Mark Cooper, a former NBA player turned substitute teacher and basketball coach. The show revolves around Mark’s life, friendships and romantic endeavors. It combines elements of comedy and drama while addressing themes of friendship, career transitions and personal relationships. The series also features Holly Robinson Peete and Dawnn Lewis in prominent roles.

The Steve Harvey Show (1996-2002)

IMDb: 6.6/10

The Steve Harvey Show is a 90s sitcom starring comedian Steve Harvey as Steve Hightower, a former R&B singer and now a music teacher at a Chicago high school. The show follows his interactions with students, colleagues and his best friend, Cedric, played by Cedric the Entertainer. It blends humor with themes of education and relationships. Many today would not recognize Harvey as a sitcom actor, but it was one of his earlier gigs that shot him into the fame he is known for today.

Family Matters (1989-1998)

IMDb: 6.6/10

Family Matters is a popular 90s sitcom that primarily focuses on the Winslow family, led by patriarch Carl Winslow, a police officer played by Reginald VelJohnson. The show gained attention for the character Steve Urkel, portrayed by Jaleel White, whose comedic and nerdy persona became a cultural phenomenon. Family Matters explores family dynamics and everyday challenges with a mix of humor and heart.

The Parkers (1999-2004)

IMDb: 6.9/10

The Parkers is a spin-off of the popular sitcom Moesha and follows the character Nikki Parker, played by Mo’Nique, and her daughter Kim, portrayed by Countess Vaughn. Nikki decides to enroll in the same college as her daughter, leading to comedic situations and exploring themes of family, friendship and self-discovery. The show is known for its humor and lively characters.

The Wayans Bros. (1995-1999)

IMDb: 7.3/10

The Wayans Bros. is a sitcom starring Shawn Wayans and Marlon Wayans as brothers Shawn and Marlon Williams, who run a newsstand in New York City. The show revolves around their misadventures, relationships and interactions with quirky characters. The series incorporates humor and witty banter into its portrayal of urban life and is known for its comedic chemistry between the Wayans brothers

Smart Guy (1997-1999)

IMDb: 7.4/10

Smart Guy is a 90s sitcom starring Tahj Mowry as T.J. Henderson, a child prodigy who enters high school at a young age. The show follows T.J.’s experiences as he navigates the challenges of growing up prematurely while also dealing with the expectations and pressures that come with his exceptional intelligence. The series combines humor with themes of family and growing up.

Roc (1991–1994)

IMDb: 7.4/10

Roc could be considered by many as one of the most underrated of these Black sitcoms from the 90s. It stars Charles S. Dutton as Roc Emerson, a working-class Baltimore garbage collector. The show revolves around Roc’s interactions with his family, including his wife Eleanor, and his brother Joey. Roc is known for addressing social issues and portraying a realistic Black American family, dealing with both comedic and dramatic situations. The series tackled relevant topics, offering a mix of humor and social commentary.

Martin (1992-1997)

IMDb: 7.5/10

Martin is another amongst the immensely popular Black sitcoms from the 90s starring Martin Lawrence as a radio DJ in Detroit. The show revolves around his relationships with his girlfriend Gina, his friends Tommy and Cole, and his overbearing neighbor Sheneneh, among others. It’s known for its comedic situations and Lawrence’s multiple character portrayals.

Living Single (1993-1998)

IMDb: 7.7/10

Living Single is a 90s sitcom centered around a group of friends living in a brownstone in Brooklyn, New York. The show follows their personal and professional lives as they navigate careers, relationships and friendships. The main characters include Khadijah James, a magazine editor and entrepreneur, her cousin Synclaire, and their friends Maxine and Regine. It’s often celebrated for the centering of Black American women and its positive representation of friendship and sisterhood.

Kenan & Kel (1996-2000)

IMDb: 7.8/10

This is likely the show amongst these Black sitcoms from the 90s that resonates with 90s and 00s Nickelodeon kids the most. Kenan & Kel is a 90s sitcom starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. The show revolves around the misadventures of two best friends, Kenan Rockmore and Kel Kimble. Kenan is scheming and always coming up with plans, while Kel is known for his love of orange soda. The show’s humor often derived from Kel’s catchphrase “Who loves orange soda? Kel loves orange soda!”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996)

IMDb: 7.9/10

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is one of the most popular Black sitcoms from the 90s starring Will Smith as a street-smart teenager from Philadelphia who is sent to live with his wealthy relatives in Bel-Air, California. The show follows his humorous fish-out-of-water experiences as he adjusts to life with his upper-class relatives. Generations, young and old, are still singing along to the show’s iconic theme song to this day.

In Living Color (1990-1994)

IMDb: 8.1/10

In Living Color is a sketch comedy television series that aired in the early 1990s. Created by Keenen Ivory Wayans, the show featured a diverse cast and became known for its irreverent humor, memorable characters and social commentary. The series introduced talents like Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx and the Wayans family to a broader audience.

My Brother and Me (1994-1995)

IMDb: 8.2/10

My Brother and Me is a 90s sitcom that aired on Nickelodeon. The show follows the lives of two Black American brothers, Alfie and Dee Dee, and their family and friends. It explores the challenges and comedic moments of growing up, dealing with school and navigating sibling relationships. The series is remembered for its relatable content and positive representation for young viewers.