Bowen shared his passion for teaching with WCCB, emphasizing that he views his classroom as a space where he can be himself.

“That’s one of the reasons why I love education. They encourage me to be who I am. I don’t have to put on a facade when I’m teaching in the classroom,” Bowen told the outlet.

He also credits his students for encouraging him to join TikTok during the pandemic. Bowen now has more than 700,000 followers on the video-sharing platform and garners around 8 million views on his videos.