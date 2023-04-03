TikTok content creator and science teacher Aaron Bowen has quickly become a beloved figure among his students. His blend of educational content with humor and entertainment promotes a positive learning environment inside and outside the classroom.
Bowen shared his passion for teaching with WCCB, emphasizing that he views his classroom as a space where he can be himself.
@aaron.zay Bro and em pulled up for the collab! #teachersoftiktok #MrBowen #blackeducator ♬
“That’s one of the reasons why I love education. They encourage me to be who I am. I don’t have to put on a facade when I’m teaching in the classroom,” Bowen told the outlet.
He also credits his students for encouraging him to join TikTok during the pandemic. Bowen now has more than 700,000 followers on the video-sharing platform and garners around 8 million views on his videos.
@aaron.zay
I’m back having fun with it 😂 First 2 weeks back was lit 🔥 #MrBowen #teachersoftiktok #blackeducator
“I’m comfortable in the classroom. I feel like I’m in my element and whenever it’s not forced and it’s genuine, I feel like that’s when the real connections are made,” Bowen added.
He also uses his platform to advocate for greater representation of Black male teachers, highlighting the need for diverse role models in education.
“In my school, 45 percent of the student population is African American. So I have a lot of young black men in my class. When they look up to me whether it’s because of who I am, what I do in the classroom or how I carry myself it’s a lot easier for them to reach that role model,” Bowen said.
@aaron.zay I thought I was aging nicely 😂🤷🏽♂️ but I guess im finally getting old 😭 #MrBowen #teachersoftiktok #birthday ♬ original sound – Aaron Bowen
According to the U.S. Department of Education, Black teachers represent 7% of the teaching workforce, and Black males make up only 2% of teachers in the field.
“It makes it real. I can count on one hand how many black teachers I had growing up, let alone black male teachers and those black male teachers that I did have became role models,” Bowen said.
Bowen also discussed how his role as a teacher has enabled him to forge strong connections with his students, ultimately leaving a meaningful impact on their lives.
“I grow just like they do everyday and I feel like that’s one of the main things that I get out of the job,” he said.