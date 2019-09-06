Stephen Graham, the star and co-creator of Netflix’s Adolescence, sat down for an interview with The Sun and talked about the racial abuse he faced as a child. The 51-year-old star said he often faced racial slurs as a mixed-race child.

“I was called horrible words that I don’t even want to say, and little monkey boy,” Graham told The Sun.

The Netflix star previously opened up about racism when he spoke to BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs and reflected on his role in the 2006 film This Is England. Graham told the outlet that he was taken back to his childhood experience as he played the role of a racist character who attacked a Black man.

What did Stephen Graham say about facing racism and mental health struggles?

“It was life-changing. I lost myself quite a bit within that character,” Graham said at that time, according to the Daily Mail.

The 51-year-old actor said he came home crying after filming the movie and struggled with his mental health for a while. Graham also spoke in detail about his mental health struggles when he sat down for an interview with The Sunday Times in 2019. The award-winning actor said at that time that he faced “really bad depression” and tried to cope with alcohol. He also added that he tried to take his own life.

“Thankfully, the rope snapped and I’m here today,” Graham told The Sunday Times, per the Daily Mail.

After filming This Is England, Graham said he struggled to find another role and nearly quit his acting career.

“For about eight months, I couldn’t get an audition,” he said. “I almost packed it all in. I was going to be a youth worker.”

Who supported Stephen Graham when he faced mental health struggles?

Graham, who has a Jamaican grandfather, was raised by his mother and stepfather, Mike, who worked as a head pediatric nurse. Graham’s mother, who worked as a social worker, died in 2022. The Adolescence star also remains close with his biological father. Graham said his family was his biggest supporter as he faced mental health struggles.

“They supported me throughout everything,” he said.