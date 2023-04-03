The 29-year-old daughter of actor Robert De Niro has come out as transgender in a new interview. Airyn opened up after tabloids shared the news before she could. She reflected on her upbringing outside of the limelight, as well as the inspiration she hopes to provide to others by sharing her experience as a trans woman.

On March 19, Airyn was photographed by paparazzi with long pink locs and tabloids announced her identity as a trans woman. The 29-year-old was not in control of how the news broke and even noticed inconsistencies in the information The Daily Mail and other outlets were sharing.

Airyn De Niro opens up about being after not being in control of paparazzi photos

“They just sort of reminded me that people really don’t know anything about me,” she told Them.

“There’s a difference between being visible and being seen,” Airyn added. “I’ve been visible. I don’t think I’ve been seen yet.”

Airyn De Niro spoke about body dysmorphia and beauty standards

She sees herself as a “late bloomer” and often felt different than her peers growing up. Airyn said she felt like she “stood out like a sore thumb” because she was “a bigger-bodied person” in a “relatively thin or fit” family.

Although her parents were accepting of her queerness, social beauty standards still had affected her.

“I was always told I was too much of something or not enough of something growing up: Too big, not skinny enough. Not Black enough, not white enough. Too feminine, not masculine enough,” Airyn said. “It was never just, ‘You’re just right, just the way you are.’”

“Obviously no parent is perfect, but I am grateful that both my parents agreed to keep me out of the limelight,” Airyn added. “They have told me they wanted me to have as much of a normal childhood as possible.”

Airyn De Niro was inspired by famous Black LGBTQ+ women

She started hormone therapy in November 2024 and said she found inspiration in Black women like Laverne Cox and Raven-Symoné.

“I’d want to hopefully be an inspiration for at least one other person like me who is Black, who is queer, who’s not a size extra small,” she said. “I’d want to see more trans women, more Black women who are maybe bigger-bodied or don’t fit the mold of super thin or heroin chic.”

Airyn’s studies as a mental health counselor are a testimony to her dedication and commitment to advocacy.

“People of color and queer people definitely need more mental health advocacy and support,” she said. “So I’m hoping I’m able to do that.”

Airyn is one of De Niro’s seven children. He shares Airyn and her twin brother Julian with the actress Toukie Smith.