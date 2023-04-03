Alabama State University is taking the lead as the first HBCU to offer studies on the cannabis industry. The university offers five online cannabis education professional programs, which will result in a certification for enrolled students.
These programs were created in partnership with Green Flower, a cannabis education and training company. The goal? To prepare students for the emerging industry involving cannabis in Alabama and across the country.
“These programs provide a great foundation for anyone interested in a career in the cannabis industry. This type of training will help you stand out to hiring managers and companies alike in this highly competitive industry” Jay Czarkowski, a founding partner for Canna Advisors, said, according to ASU’s website.
The university notes that the medical and healthcare cannabis industry is growing at rapid rates and that there is a high demand for skilled professionals. It says opportunities are emerging in fields such as cultivation, retail, compliance and product development.
“Individuals who may be growers or cultivators, and those individuals who may be dispensers, they will be looking for a trained workforce,” ASU president Dr. Quinton Ross, said, according to WSFA. “They’re dealing with cannabis. So from seed to the germination, to understanding the various strains, but also understanding the business aspect of it, compliance and regulatory issues. All of that is encompassed in this program.”
Each program is set up as a 24-week online certification. The programs included are Cannabis Healthcare & Medicine, Cannabis Agriculture & Horticulture, The Business of Cannabis, Cannabis Compliance & Risk Management, as well as Cannabis Product Development & Design.
Green Flower CEO Max Simon highlighted the stigma surrounding the industry but emphasized the importance of providing education in a growing field.
“Cannabis is a business that is still widely stigmatized and not very well understood, but it’s going to be a very large industry, not only in Alabama but across the country,” he said, per WSFA. “Reputable institutions understand that their job is to provide education.”
“Let’s face it, this is an industry where there’s a lot of opportunity and a lot of potential, and there’s a wave of success coming to this industry,” Simon added. “You’re developing a workforce who will be ready day one, particularly when we get through all the red tape here in the state of Alabama.”
In 2021, Alabama legalized medical marijuana, becoming the 36th state to do so at the time. However, products are not yet available for purchase and recreational use remains illegal. Testing facilities and growth laboratories are being built, while the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is reportedly working on awarding licenses.