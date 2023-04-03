The university notes that the medical and healthcare cannabis industry is growing at rapid rates and that there is a high demand for skilled professionals. It says opportunities are emerging in fields such as cultivation, retail, compliance and product development.

“Individuals who may be growers or cultivators, and those individuals who may be dispensers, they will be looking for a trained workforce,” ASU president Dr. Quinton Ross, said, according to WSFA. “They’re dealing with cannabis. So from seed to the germination, to understanding the various strains, but also understanding the business aspect of it, compliance and regulatory issues. All of that is encompassed in this program.”

Each program is set up as a 24-week online certification. The programs included are Cannabis Healthcare & Medicine, Cannabis Agriculture & Horticulture, The Business of Cannabis, Cannabis Compliance & Risk Management, as well as Cannabis Product Development & Design.